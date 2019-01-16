Atlas Brew Works sues federal government over shutdown

Northeast D.C. brewing company Atlas Brew Works is asking a federal judge to allow it to sell “The Precious One,” a cheekily-named, apricot-infused IPA that the brewer has been rendered partially unable to sell thanks…

Atlas argues that the shutdown of the federal government has infringed on the company’s First Amendment right to free speech, insofar as beer labels are considered a form of speech in the suit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Atlas is represented by Alan Gura of Gura PLLC.

Atlas has not been able to have its label for kegs of the beer approved since the government shut down on Dec. 22, because U.S. Department of Treasury office that approves the labels, Alcohol, Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, is not operating.

The first 40 barrels — about 80 kegs — are now ready for consumption, and about 20 kegs were expected to be filled and sent off for distribution to Maryland, Virginia and Tennessee.…