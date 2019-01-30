Ashburn data center solutions firm acquired, merged with Atlanta company

A private equity firm that targets internet infrastructure and other IT-related and media businesses has acquired an Ashburn-based data center solutions provider and merged it with another company in its portfolio. Alexandria-based Columbia Capital purchased…

A private equity firm that targets internet infrastructure and other IT-related and media businesses has acquired an Ashburn-based data center solutions provider and merged it with another company in its portfolio.

Alexandria-based Columbia Capital purchased a majority interest in CPG and merged it with Canara, which helps support data centers’ power needs through predictive analytics and asset management of backup systems. Terms were not disclosed.

The new company retains the CPG name and will be headquartered in Ashburn, the data center capital of the world, though it will be led by Tom Mertz, the former CEO of Atlanta-based Canara. CPG Managing Partners Gerry Jepson and Anthony Rizzo will remain “material shareholders,” per a release, and continue to manage the day-to-day operations of their respective divisions as presidents.

“At Canara, we’ve had tremendous success applying our predictive technology to batteries then leveraging our service platform to more effectively…