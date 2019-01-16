AP Top Political News at 10:52 p.m. EST

Syria attack kills 4 Americans, raising questions on pullout Does Trump have to give a State of the Union speech? No. Waiting for final Mueller report? It may be short on detail Trump administration to…
Syria attack kills 4 Americans, raising questions on pullout
Does Trump have to give a State of the Union speech? No.
Waiting for final Mueller report? It may be short on detail
Trump administration to roll out new missile defense plan
White House denounces Rep. King’s white supremacy remarks
Outpouring of generosity for TSA workers, others without pay
The Latest: Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union
The shutdown today: Pain extends beyond federal workers
Democrats hit Trump EPA nominee on coal lobbying, rollbacks
Now a 2020 candidate, Gillibrand builds campaign on gender
