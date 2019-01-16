202.5
AP Top Political News at 10:52 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 16, 2019 12:00 am 01/16/2019 12:00am
Syria attack kills 4 Americans, raising questions on pullout

Does Trump have to give a State of the Union speech? No.

Waiting for final Mueller report? It may be short on detail

Trump administration to roll out new missile defense plan

White House denounces Rep. King’s white supremacy remarks

Outpouring of generosity for TSA workers, others without pay

The Latest: Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union

The shutdown today: Pain extends beyond federal workers

Democrats hit Trump EPA nominee on coal lobbying, rollbacks

Now a 2020 candidate, Gillibrand builds campaign on gender

