AP Top Political News at 1:03 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 6, 2019 12:00 am 01/06/2019 12:00am
Talks on government shutdown continue on Sunday

Warren tests anti-corruption theme to cheers in Iowa debut

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s super-talkative, fact-busting week

National parks struggle to stay open, safe during shutdown

Trump aide trying to allay Israeli concerns on Syria pullout

Federal agencies directed to hold off on shutdown raises

Former Defense Secretary Harold Brown dies at 91

Democrats take power in House; impeachment talk flares

Russia: Too early to consider exchange of US spy suspect

New House Dems get early political lesson

