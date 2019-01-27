AP Top Political News at 9:26 p.m. EST

202
By The Associated Press January 27, 2019 12:00 am 01/27/2019 12:00am
Trump sets odds of reaching deal on wall at less than 50-50

Sen. Kamala Harris says the powerful seek to divide America

Democrats uneasy about potential Howard Schultz bid

Trump rollbacks for fossil fuel industries carry steep cost

List of regulation rollbacks for oil, gas and coal industry

Treasury lifts sanctions against 3 Russian companies

Analysis: Give 1st round to Pelosi in shutdown skirmish

Conservatives say Trump caved, but confident he’ll get wall

Brokaw says he feels terrible commentary offended Hispanics

Where the investigations related to President Trump stand

