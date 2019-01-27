AP Top Political News at 9:26 p.m. EST

Trump sets odds of reaching deal on wall at less than 50-50 Sen. Kamala Harris says the powerful seek to divide America Democrats uneasy about potential Howard Schultz bid Trump rollbacks for fossil fuel industries…
Trump sets odds of reaching deal on wall at less than 50-50
Sen. Kamala Harris says the powerful seek to divide America
Democrats uneasy about potential Howard Schultz bid
Trump rollbacks for fossil fuel industries carry steep cost
List of regulation rollbacks for oil, gas and coal industry
Treasury lifts sanctions against 3 Russian companies
Analysis: Give 1st round to Pelosi in shutdown skirmish
Conservatives say Trump caved, but confident he’ll get wall
Brokaw says he feels terrible commentary offended Hispanics
Where the investigations related to President Trump stand
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.