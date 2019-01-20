202
AP Top Political News at 11:57 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 20, 2019 12:00 am 01/20/2019 12:00am
At 30-day mark, shutdown logjam remains over border funding

Giuliani: ‘So what’ if Trump and Cohen discussed testimony

GOP senators try to figure how out closely to run with Trump

AP FACT CHECK: Trump pitches wall as magic bullet for drugs

A scaled-down, but still angry, Women’s March returns

The shutdown today: Trump lashes out after Dems reject offer

Where the investigations related to President Trump stand

Trump celebrates new citizens in Oval Office ceremony

Elizabeth Warren planning 1st trip to South Carolina

US, South Korean diplomats attending NKorea talks in Sweden

