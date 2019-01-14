AP Top Political News at 10:06 p.m. EST

202.5
By The Associated Press January 14, 2019 12:00 am 01/14/2019 12:00am
GOP Rep. King loses committee posts over racial remarks

Pentagon agrees to extended role on US-Mexico border mission

AG nominee sent memo on Mueller probe to Trump’s lawyers

Trump birth control coverage rules blocked nationwide

Trump’s AG nominee: Mueller should be allowed to finish work

Trump declares he’ll ‘never back down’ in shutdown fight

Big winners in Trump rollback of wetlands rules? Developers

Trump denies ever working for Russia, blasts investigators

AP sources: Gillibrand moving toward 2020 bid in coming days

US tells Saudis to hold ‘accountable’ killers of journalist

