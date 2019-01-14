AP Top Political News at 10:06 p.m. EST

GOP Rep. King loses committee posts over racial remarks Pentagon agrees to extended role on US-Mexico border mission AG nominee sent memo on Mueller probe to Trump’s lawyers Trump birth control coverage rules blocked nationwide…
GOP Rep. King loses committee posts over racial remarks
Pentagon agrees to extended role on US-Mexico border mission
AG nominee sent memo on Mueller probe to Trump’s lawyers
Trump birth control coverage rules blocked nationwide
Trump’s AG nominee: Mueller should be allowed to finish work
Trump declares he’ll ‘never back down’ in shutdown fight
Big winners in Trump rollback of wetlands rules? Developers
Trump denies ever working for Russia, blasts investigators
AP sources: Gillibrand moving toward 2020 bid in coming days
US tells Saudis to hold ‘accountable’ killers of journalist
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.