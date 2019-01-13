AP Top Political News at 11:33 p.m. EST

How long can O’Rourke wait as 2020 pace picks up around him? Trade war’s wounded: Companies improvise to dodge cost hikes Analysis: Stagecraft won’t win shutdown battle for Trump Judge blocks Trump birth control coverage…
How long can O’Rourke wait as 2020 pace picks up around him?
Trade war’s wounded: Companies improvise to dodge cost hikes
Analysis: Stagecraft won’t win shutdown battle for Trump
Judge blocks Trump birth control coverage rules in 13 states
Trump says US will hurt Turkey economically if it hits Kurds
Graham urging Trump to reopen government for a few weeks
Trump’s weekend: new Russia questions, shutdown irritants
The Latest: Officials wish Trump denial was more forceful
The Latest: Graham says Trump isn’t giving in on border wall
House GOP leader vows action against King over race remarks
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.