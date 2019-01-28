AP Top Political News at 11:57 p.m. EST

Harris: Unpopular positions part of being attorney general Analysis: Shutdown 2.0? Trump has reasons to avoid a repeat US hits Venezuela with oil sanctions to pressure Maduro Trump, Pelosi agree on Feb. 5 for State…
Harris: Unpopular positions part of being attorney general
Analysis: Shutdown 2.0? Trump has reasons to avoid a repeat
US hits Venezuela with oil sanctions to pressure Maduro
Trump, Pelosi agree on Feb. 5 for State of the Union address
Mueller probe is ‘close to being completed,’ acting AG says
AP-NORC poll: Most Americans oppose Trump’s foreign policy
Shutdown Q&A: When will federal government workers get paid?
Trump to be interviewed by CBS’ Brennan before Super Bowl
Cohen agrees to talk to House intelligence committee Feb. 8
Ex-Fugees member Pras fights US forfeiture complaint
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.