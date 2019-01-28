202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:57 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 28, 2019 12:00 am 01/28/2019 12:00am
Share

Harris: Unpopular positions part of being attorney general

Analysis: Shutdown 2.0? Trump has reasons to avoid a repeat

US hits Venezuela with oil sanctions to pressure Maduro

Trump, Pelosi agree on Feb. 5 for State of the Union address

Mueller probe is ‘close to being completed,’ acting AG says

AP-NORC poll: Most Americans oppose Trump’s foreign policy

Shutdown Q&A: When will federal government workers get paid?

Trump to be interviewed by CBS’ Brennan before Super Bowl

Cohen agrees to talk to House intelligence committee Feb. 8

Ex-Fugees member Pras fights US forfeiture complaint

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500