202.5
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:06 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 4, 2019 12:00 am 01/04/2019 12:00am
Share

Speaker again, Pelosi sees ‘new dawn’ for 116th Congress

Newly empowered House Dems pass funding plan without wall

Pelosi wins speaker job, will lead House Democrats again

Trump refers to many walls as he fights for border money

Dab! Kids rule as new Congress convenes

The Latest: Democrats return Pelosi to House speaker’s post

AP FACT CHECK: Visa overstays outpace border crossings

The Latest: House Dems approve plan to re-open government

Embattled Zinke defends legacy after leaving Trump Cabinet

Powerful Chicago council member charged in federal probe

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500