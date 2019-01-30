202
AP Top Political News at 10:48 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 30, 2019 12:00 am 01/30/2019 12:00am
Dems make opening offer, with no money for Trump’s wall

Peace with the Taliban? Trump warned of Afghan pullout risks

Pompeo says team heading to Asia for 2nd Trump-Kim summit

Schumer wields leverage and a flip phone against Trump

Dems see future in Abrams as she prepares to rebut Trump

US: Mueller evidence used in disinformation campaign

Graham asks FBI director for briefing on Roger Stone raid

Trump Organization to use E-Verify for worker status checks

For US-China trade talks, hopes are high, expectations low

Trump disputes intel chiefs on North Korea, Iran

