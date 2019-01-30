AP Top Political News at 10:48 p.m. EST

Dems make opening offer, with no money for Trump’s wall Peace with the Taliban? Trump warned of Afghan pullout risks Pompeo says team heading to Asia for 2nd Trump-Kim summit Schumer wields leverage and a…
Dems make opening offer, with no money for Trump’s wall
Peace with the Taliban? Trump warned of Afghan pullout risks
Pompeo says team heading to Asia for 2nd Trump-Kim summit
Schumer wields leverage and a flip phone against Trump
Dems see future in Abrams as she prepares to rebut Trump
US: Mueller evidence used in disinformation campaign
Graham asks FBI director for briefing on Roger Stone raid
Trump Organization to use E-Verify for worker status checks
For US-China trade talks, hopes are high, expectations low
Trump disputes intel chiefs on North Korea, Iran
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.