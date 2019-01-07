AP Top Political News at 11:55 p.m. EST

A look at the border reality amid the wall debate Trump heads to TV, border as fed workers face paycheck sting AP Explains: Can Trump use an emergency to build his wall? Castro vows to…
A look at the border reality amid the wall debate
Trump heads to TV, border as fed workers face paycheck sting
AP Explains: Can Trump use an emergency to build his wall?
Castro vows to champion health care, housing during 2020 bid
Senators renew attempt to protect special counsel Mueller
Trump’s shift on Syria leaves allies scrambling
AP FACT CHECK: Ex-presidents deny backing Trump on wall
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s myth of a terrorist tide from Mexico
Judge rips attorney as ‘unprofessional’ in Russia probe case
Gov. Newsom points to California exceptionalism, challenges
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.