AP Top Political News at 11:47 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 12:00 am 01/23/2019 12:00am
Trump says he’ll give State of Union after shutdown ends

The Latest: Trump says he’ll give address once shutdown ends

2020 Democratic primary field puts diversity in spotlight

AP-NORC poll: Shutdown drags Trump approval to yearlong low

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen delaying testimony to Congress

The Latest: Some recalled IRS workers can stay off the job

Manafort denies lying to investigators after plea agreement

Iranian TV anchor held as witness is released from US jail

North Korea says Kim ordered preparations for 2nd Trump meet

The shutdown today: Pelosi, Trump clash over Tuesday speech

