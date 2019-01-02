202.5
AP Top Political News at 7:26 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 2, 2019 12:00 am 01/02/2019 12:00am
Tops on House Democrats’ to-do list: Try to end shutdown

Hill leaders to attend White House briefing on border

Romney criticizes Trump’s ‘character’ in scathing op-ed

Few details on American accused by Russia of espionage

Garbage, feces take toll on national parks amid shutdown

Changes may be ahead for criticized Georgia election system

Strategic Command apologizes for tweet about dropping bomb

Pompeo discusses Venezuela tensions on South American trip

Kim ready to talk more with Trump but says not to test North

Departure of Trump’s GOP critics in Senate leaves a void

