AP Top Political News at 11:52 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 29, 2019 12:00 am 01/29/2019 12:00am
US intel heads list North Korea, not border, as threat to US

Trump friend Roger Stone pleads not guilty in Russia probe

Lawmakers press for a full Russia probe report from Mueller

Key takeaways from Kamala Harris’ big 2020 campaign rollout

Stacey Abrams to give Democrats’ response to State of Union

Texas tells counties noncitizen voter report may be flawed

Guantanamo hearing in Sept. 11 case abruptly ends

LA Mayor Garcetti says he won’t run for president in 2020

GOP leaders signal no taste for renewing shutdown over wall

Billionaires hit Warren on proposed tax hike on top earners

