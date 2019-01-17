202
AP Top Political News at 11:01 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 17, 2019 12:00 am 01/17/2019 12:00am
Watchdog: Thousands more children may have been separated

Was there collusion? Trump lawyer walks back earlier remarks

Trump grounds Pelosi after she imperils his big speech

Law firm tied to Manafort reaches $4.6 million settlement

Treasury poised to ease sanctions tied to Russian oligarch

The shutdown today: Political tit-for-tat continues

AP Explains: Can Trump ground Pelosi’s plane?

Pence defends wife’s teaching job at school that bars gays

Where the investigations related to President Trump stand

Trump administration proposes higher ‘Obamacare’ premiums

