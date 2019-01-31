AP Top Political News at 11:33 p.m. EST

202
By The Associated Press January 31, 2019 12:00 am 01/31/2019 12:00am
Trump says State of Union address to stress ‘unity’

In reversal, Trump says he and intel chiefs on ‘same page’

Sex assault reports up at military schools; more unreported

Trump, Pelosi stances on wall suggest deal will be difficult

Eyeing 2020, Brown tests pro-worker theme in Iowa towns

Trump plans to meet Xi after US-China talks end with no deal

FEC flags Arizona senator for excessive campaign donations

Herman Cain for the Fed Board?

Warren likely to announce 2020 presidential run on Feb. 9

Hometown protest greets Schultz as he eyes 2020 bid

