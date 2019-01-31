AP Top Political News at 11:33 p.m. EST

Trump says State of Union address to stress ‘unity’ In reversal, Trump says he and intel chiefs on ‘same page’ Sex assault reports up at military schools; more unreported Trump, Pelosi stances on wall suggest…
Trump says State of Union address to stress ‘unity’
In reversal, Trump says he and intel chiefs on ‘same page’
Sex assault reports up at military schools; more unreported
Trump, Pelosi stances on wall suggest deal will be difficult
Eyeing 2020, Brown tests pro-worker theme in Iowa towns
Trump plans to meet Xi after US-China talks end with no deal
FEC flags Arizona senator for excessive campaign donations
Herman Cain for the Fed Board?
Warren likely to announce 2020 presidential run on Feb. 9
Hometown protest greets Schultz as he eyes 2020 bid
