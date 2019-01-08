202.5
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:51 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 8, 2019 12:00 am 01/08/2019 12:00am
Share

The Latest: McConnell says Trump’s border plan suits reality

Asylum seekers find it’s catch and can’t release fast enough

Democrats: Trump relies on fear and malice in wall debate

Trump pleads on TV for wall money; Dems say he ‘stokes fear’

AP FACT CHECK: Trump oversells wall as a solution to drugs

Facing pressure, networks fact-check Trump speech

Castro meets with Nevada Latino leaders ahead of 2020 bid

Filing: Manafort gave 2016 polling data to Russian associate

AP Exclusive: NC election fraud probed long before 2018 race

Republican DeSantis sworn in as Florida’s new governor

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500