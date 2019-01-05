Talks to resume after Trump says shutdown could last ‘years’ Federal agencies directed to hold off on shutdown raises Democrats take power in House; impeachment talk flares Warren’s trip to Iowa tests themes for a…
Talks to resume after Trump says shutdown could last ‘years’
Federal agencies directed to hold off on shutdown raises
Democrats take power in House; impeachment talk flares
Warren’s trip to Iowa tests themes for a likely 2020 run
New House Dems get early political lesson
Corruption case injects uncertainty into Chicago mayor race
Dems to push gun control on anniversary of Giffords shooting
Shutdown spares federal park rangers at site in Trump hotel
Where do the investigations related to Trump stand?
White House staff gathering at Camp David for ‘retreat’
