By The Associated Press January 5, 2019 12:00 am 01/05/2019 12:00am
Talks to resume after Trump says shutdown could last ‘years’

Federal agencies directed to hold off on shutdown raises

Democrats take power in House; impeachment talk flares

Warren’s trip to Iowa tests themes for a likely 2020 run

New House Dems get early political lesson

Corruption case injects uncertainty into Chicago mayor race

Dems to push gun control on anniversary of Giffords shooting

Shutdown spares federal park rangers at site in Trump hotel

Where do the investigations related to Trump stand?

White House staff gathering at Camp David for ‘retreat’

