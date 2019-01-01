202.5
By The Associated Press January 1, 2019 12:00 am 01/01/2019 12:00am
Departure of Trump’s GOP critics in Senate leaves a void

House Democrats have plan to fund government, but not a wall

Garbage, feces take toll on national parks amid shutdown

Elizabeth Warren takes big step toward 2020 presidential bid

Trump-Pelosi showdown over shutdown first battle of new era

Chief justice details efforts to combat workplace misconduct

Strategic Command apologizes for tweet about dropping bomb

Ivanka Trump plans global women’s economic development push

Kim ready to talk more with Trump but says not to test North

Timetable of Trump’s pullout from Syria being questioned

