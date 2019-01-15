202.5
AP Top Political News at 11:34 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 15, 2019 12:00 am 01/15/2019 12:00am
Trump’s attorney general nominee: ‘I will not be bullied’

Takeaways: AG nominee cuts own path in confirmation hearing

Senators ask FDA to update rules on certain pot products

Sen. Sherrod Brown to tour early states before 2020 decision

After years of King’s remarks, why now for the GOP response?

US weighs new ways to detect and track enemy missiles

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand jumps into 2020 presidential race

House rebukes GOP’s Steve King over racist remarks

Where the investigations related to President Trump stand

Some in GOP split with White House on Russia sanctions

