AP Top Political News at 11:08 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 10, 2019 12:00 am 01/10/2019 12:00am
Trump administration eyes disaster money to fund border wall

Cohen, ex-Trump lawyer, to testify publicly before Congress

The Latest: Trump moves closer to emergency declaration

The Latest: Cohen to testify publicly before House panel

Q&A: How the government shutdown might end

Top US diplomat assails Obama in Mideast policy speech

Members of Congress honor Saudi writer killed in Turkey

Group representing FBI agents warns of harm from shutdown

Former FEMA boss says border situation is not an emergency

AP FACT CHECK: Trump falsely claims Obama support for wall

