AP Top Political News at 10:55 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press January 12, 2019 12:00 am 01/12/2019 12:00am
Trump tweets into the void as shutdown sets record

Pence’s pickle: How to bargain when no one speaks for Trump

Former Obama housing chief Julian Castro joins 2020 campaign

Trump AG pick poised to reclaim old job in a changed capital

Trump calls report on FBI probe of him ‘most insulting’

The Latest: No movement in settling record-long shutdown

Democrats roll out big health care proposals in the states

Pompeo says US diplomats’ morale ‘good’ despite shutdown

AP FACT CHECK: Trump goes wall to wall on the wall

Selective shutdown? Trump tries to blunt impact, takes heat

