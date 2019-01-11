202.5
Another restaurant sues over paid parking at Reston Town Center

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 11, 2019 11:21 am 01/11/2019 11:21am
Tex-Mex restaurant Uncle Julio’s is suing Reston Town Center for at least $5 million over controversial paid parking at the popular Northern Virginia mixed-use development. 

Uncle Julio’s, a Texas-based chain, filed suit against Reston Town Center owner Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) and several affiliated LLCs, saying the restaurant has lost approximately $1 million in sales annually since paid parking was implemented in January 2017. Uncle Julio’s is seeking damages of at least $5 million, according to the suit, which was filed Dec. 21 in Fairfax County Circuit Court. 

The Uncle Julio’s complaint says the parking system was “onerous” for both its customers and town center tenants. Customers who pay in cash cannot be validated, the restaurant’s suit states, and Uncle Julio’s customers report the validation codes often do not work properly.

Uncle Julio’s is suing Boston Properties on several counts, including breach of contract and conspiracy. Boston Properties…

