Annandale to get its first Chick-fil-A, and not just because some anonymous blog commenter suggested it

Don’t have a cow, Annandale. Chick-fil-A is finally coming to the neighborhood.

The wildly popular chicken chain plans to construct a 4,400-square-foot restaurant with dual drive thru lanes and outdoor seating at 7120 Little River Turnpike, according to an application for a special exception filed with Fairfax County.

The 1.12-acre property, home to the shuttered Antiques & Art Emporium, sold in June to Little Land LLC for $2.5 million. It is located in the Annandale Commercial Revitalization District, less than a half mile east of Columbia Pike.

“Currently, the site contains two older structures, surrounded by surface parking,” per the application. “Very little to no landscaping exists on the property. With the Chick-fil-A proposal, the site will be revitalized and improved with landscaping, open space, and an attractive building design.”

