Amazon will be a magnet for D.C.-area talent, a new survey finds. That’s not good news for current employers.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 10, 2019 8:00 am 01/10/2019 08:00am
Amazon.com Inc. will not have a problem finding qualified employees for its Arlington headquarters campus, according to a new survey. Actually, it might have to turn people away.

Arlington-based Eagle Hill Consulting enlisted Ipsos to survey a random sample of 1,007 Greater Washington workers on aspects of the HQ2 announcement and its impact on employee retention. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will begin moving employees into Crystal City this year, with plans to create at least 25,000 jobs between Crystal City and Pentagon City over the next dozen years.

The survey found that 71 percent of D.C.-area IT workers would consider leaving their current jobs for Amazon. As for the overall workforce: 51 percent would consider Amazon as an employer, a figure that jumps to 60 percent when only sampling millennials.

Why? Money. Of those employees who said they would consider a job with Amazon, 71 percent cited a better salary, 45 percent “more interesting work,” and 45 percent because Amazon is a…

