Amazon said to be eyeing Rosslyn’s planned WeWork location

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is said to be in talks to take some or all of the planned WeWork coworking space set to open in Rosslyn later this year as it plots its longer term growth at National Landing.

Word of the prospect started circulating in Greater Washington’s commercial real estate industry since soon after WeWork Cos. Inc. announced plans in mid-December for the new facility at CEB Tower at Central Place. Talk has spread so much that Zach Wade, CEO of MakeOffices, mentioned off-hand that people must have heard the rumor — during opening remarks earlier this month at an industry panel discussion on the proliferation of coworking space providers in the region.

WeWork at Central Place, 1201 Wilson Blvd., is scheduled to open during the second quarter.

A representative for WeWork said the prospect is only a rumor at this point and declined to comment further. A representative for Amazon did not respond to an email seeking comment.

