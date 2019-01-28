202
Amazon incentive bill sails through the General Assembly. Governor’s next.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 28, 2019 7:45 pm 01/28/2019 07:45pm
The Virginia House of Delegates on Monday overwhelmingly backed legislation to provide Amazon.com Inc. with up to $750 million in incentives for opening a second headquarters in Arlington.

The Major Headquarters Workforce Grant Fund, passed by the Senate last week, earned House approval by an 83-16 vote. Del. Alfonso Lopez, whose 49th District abuts Crystal City, opposed the measure.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg, has been sent to Gov. Ralph Northam for his signature. The legislation rocketed through the General Assembly with very little debate.

With Northam’s signature, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will be eligible for $550 million in grants for the first 25,000 jobs it creates, and $200 million more for creating 12,850 additional jobs. The jobs must provide average salaries of $150,000. Amazon is expected to invest $2.5 billion and fill 4 million square feet of office largely in Pentagon City.

Topics:
