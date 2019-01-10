Amazon HQ2 is coming — and the Greater Washington Partnership is just getting started

Fresh off its work helping the region land Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters, the Greater Washington Partnership is adding several new high-profile CEOs to its board. The new additions include Matt Kelly, CEO of real estate…

The new additions include Matt Kelly, CEO of real estate investment trust JBG Smith Properties, who recently inked deals with the tech giant as part of Amazon’s plan to locate 25,000 employees or more in Arlington in the coming decades, Phebe Novakovic, CEO of defense giant General Dynamics, J. Stephen Jones, CEO of Inova Health System and Peter Dameris, CEO of IT staffing company ASGN Inc., which purchased Fairfax federal contractor ECS Federal over the summer.

“The fact that you have these CEOs saying we now want to be a part of this organization says to us that we have demonstrated earlier than we expected that not only have people accepted that the path to the future of this region is regionalism and sticking together but that this is the organization that can drive it,” said Peter Scher, partnership vice chair…