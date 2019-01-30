202
Amazon execs try to quell protests at New York City Council meeting

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 30, 2019 2:55 pm 01/30/2019 02:55pm
Amazon.com Inc. officials appeared before the New York City Council on Wednesday with a swarm of supporters to counter the protests from those who oppose the Seattle company’s pending Long Island City headquarters.

Holly Sullivan and Brian Huseman, both top officials at Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), were joined by lobbyists — as well as the Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union — to help rally support for the so-called “HQ2.”

According to The New York Times, Amazon’s Sullivan and Huseman are attempting to “reset the company’s image after the mostly disastrous rollout of its plans for a corporate campus in New York City.”

At a City Council hearing — the second of four scheduled discussions on the controversial agreement — the company reps touted several initiatives:

A plan to hire public housing residents to work at a new 30-person customer service center
A certificate program at LaGuardia Community College to help students gain entry-level technology jobs
