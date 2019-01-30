Amazon execs try to quell protests at New York City Council meeting

Amazon.com Inc. officials appeared before the New York City Council on Wednesday with a swarm of supporters to counter the protests from those who oppose the Seattle company’s pending Long Island City headquarters. Holly Sullivan…

Holly Sullivan and Brian Huseman, both top officials at Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), were joined by lobbyists — as well as the Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union — to help rally support for the so-called “HQ2.”

According to The New York Times, Amazon’s Sullivan and Huseman are attempting to “reset the company’s image after the mostly disastrous rollout of its plans for a corporate campus in New York City.”

At a City Council hearing — the second of four scheduled discussions on the controversial agreement — the company reps touted several initiatives:

A plan to hire public housing residents to work at a new 30-person customer service center

A certificate program at LaGuardia Community College to help students gain entry-level technology jobs

Funding…