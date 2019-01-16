202
Alexandria federal contractor makes second acquisition in less than a year

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 16, 2019 2:28 pm 01/16/2019 02:28pm
Culmen International LLC, which provides highly specialized technical and management services to the State Department and Pentagon, has made its second acquisition in less than a year.

Alexandria-based Culmen has picked up Centrifuge Systems Inc., headquartered in Tysons, for an undisclosed amount. Centrifuge specializes in big data-fueled business intelligence and visualization software and is seen extending Culmen’s technological reach, especially with government customers in need of new geospatial intelligence and advanced analytics capabilities.

Centrifuge works closely with the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, intelligence agencies and state and local governments, rooting out cyberattacks and insider threats.

Centrifuge will become part of Culmen’s technology solutions division, which is led by Chief Strategy Officer Mark Dumas. The Centrifuge sale is another exit for Bethesda-based Novak Biddle Venture Partners, one of its two institutional investors.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

