Alexandria federal contractor makes second acquisition in less than a year

Culmen International LLC, which provides highly specialized technical and management services to the State Department and Pentagon, has made its second acquisition in less than a year. Alexandria-based Culmen has picked up Centrifuge Systems Inc.,…

Culmen International LLC, which provides highly specialized technical and management services to the State Department and Pentagon, has made its second acquisition in less than a year.

Alexandria-based Culmen has picked up Centrifuge Systems Inc., headquartered in Tysons, for an undisclosed amount. Centrifuge specializes in big data-fueled business intelligence and visualization software and is seen extending Culmen’s technological reach, especially with government customers in need of new geospatial intelligence and advanced analytics capabilities.

Centrifuge works closely with the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, intelligence agencies and state and local governments, rooting out cyberattacks and insider threats.

Centrifuge will become part of Culmen’s technology solutions division, which is led by Chief Strategy Officer Mark Dumas. The Centrifuge sale is another exit for Bethesda-based Novak Biddle Venture Partners, one of its two institutional investors.

As…