Aledade raises another $10M

Bethesda-based Aledade Inc. has raised another $10 million, the cherry on top of a round totaling $56 million. The funding came from Durham, North Carolina-based Mosaic Health Solutions and Seattle-based Echo Health Ventures LLC, and…

The funding came from Durham, North Carolina-based Mosaic Health Solutions and Seattle-based Echo Health Ventures LLC, and will help independent practices in North Carolina, said Aledade founder and CEO Farzad Mostashari in a statement. He declined through a spokesman to speak further for this story.

The new capital comes as an addition to close out last year’s round, according to Aledade, including $23 million at the end of 2017 and another $23 million in October 2018. The company filed an amended Form D Jan. 18 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

It’s just a drop in the bucket for the fast-growing health tech company, which works with doctor’s offices to build accountable care organizations and reduce costs. Aledade has now raised $136 million to date.

The startup said it is not looking to raise additional financing at this point.

The company, now with…