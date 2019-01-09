Alabama marketing firm opens office in Washington, D.C.

A full-service marketing communications agency based in Birmingham, Alabama, has opened a Washington, D.C., office. Markstein has expanded into the region to boost its rapidly growing issues/crisis, public affairs and advocacy work, and has appointed…

Markstein has expanded into the region to boost its rapidly growing issues/crisis, public affairs and advocacy work, and has appointed Sheila McLean president of the Mid-Atlantic region to lead the new office.

“Our expansion into Washington, D.C., is a direct result of our high-performing team’s impactful work, which has fueled the steady growth of this agency,” said Eileen Jaffe Markstein, chief executive officer. “With Sheila at the helm in D.C., we are well-positioned to continue elevating our agency’s success. Her award-winning experience and deep commitment to exceptional client service is a perfect fit for Markstein and our clients.”

McLean has decades of experience in social purpose, sustainability, issues management, public affairs, media, corporate reputation and advocacy. Prior to joining Markstein, McLean spent 17 years with MSL, where she was…