Accenture to modernize Air Force human resources systems

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 24, 2019 7:56 am 01/24/2019 07:56am
Arlington-based Accenture Federal Services (NYSE: ACN) has won a nearly $50 million to modernize the U.S. Air Force payroll, leave-management and human resource systems.

AFS will develop a web-enabled solution that “integrates many of the existing personnel and pay processes into a single unified” system, the company said in a release. Accenture Federal promises an “intuitive, agile and secure system that proves accurate and timely information and reduces cost of ownership across system operations.”

The system will serve some 600,000 Air Force men and women. The $49.4 million task order has a three-year base performance period. It is unclear if there are options to extend.

The Air Force Integrated Personnel and Pay System contract “demonstrates the Air Force’s commitment to modernize its business practices and provide enhanced support for today’s service members and their families,” George Batsakis, who leads Accenture Federal Services’ work with military services, said in a release.

