3 takeaways from NOVA’s outgoing president

Scott Ralls is leaving Northern Virginia Community College “a little earlier than I ever would’ve anticipated.” That’s how he described his departure for a gig leading Wake Technical Community College in Raleigh, North Carolina, after…

Scott Ralls is leaving Northern Virginia Community College “a little earlier than I ever would’ve anticipated.”

That’s how he described his departure for a gig leading Wake Technical Community College in Raleigh, North Carolina, after serving as president of NOVA, the region’s largest college, since 2015.

“North Carolina has some very unique capabilities and resources in terms of workforce development” which, because of his workforce development niche, made this position attractive, Ralls said. He’s also from North Carolina.

“Soon, we will announce an interim president” and “will conduct a national search for a dynamic and creative higher education leader to become the college’s next permanent president and build on its legacy of innovation and success in serving a vibrant and diverse community,” said Virginia Community College System Chancellor Glenn Dubois, who will oversee the transition, in a December statement.

Here are three takeaways from Ralls on his…