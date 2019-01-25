25 Best Jobs That Don’t Require a College Degree

No bachelor’s degree? No problem. A four-year college education can provide workers with career opportunities, yet it’s not required for many good job options. These 25 jobs that don’t require a degree from an undergraduate…

No bachelor’s degree? No problem.

A four-year college education can provide workers with career opportunities, yet it’s not required for many good job options.

These 25 jobs that don’t require a degree from an undergraduate institution are among the best available, according to the U.S. News Best Jobs of 2019 rankings. Some require associate degrees, while others just require licenses or high school diplomas.

Data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Respiratory Therapist

Median salary: $59,710

Unemployment rate: 0.3 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 30,500

Patients who have trouble breathing, including those who suffer from asthma, drowning victims and premature infants, receive care from respiratory therapists. These professionals need associate degrees.

Learn more about respiratory therapists.

Dental Hygienist

Median salary: $74,070

Unemployment rate: 0.4 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 40,900

These oral health care experts, who clean dental patients’ teeth and advise them on proper mouth hygiene, need associate degrees.

Learn more about dental hygienists.

Physical Therapist Assistant

Median salary: $57,430

Unemployment rate: 2.5 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 27,400

Physical therapist assistants, who help patients regain movement and manage their pain after they’re injured, need associate degrees.

Learn more about physical therapist assistants.

Clinical Laboratory Technician

Median salary: $51,770

Unemployment rate: 0.7 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 22,900

These health care support workers help physicians diagnose diseases by testing samples of blood, urine or tissue collected from patients. They need associate degrees.

Learn more about clinical laboratory technicians.

Diagnostic Medical Sonographer

Median salary: $71,410

Unemployment rate: 1.7 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 15,600

Using specialized imaging technology, diagnostic medical sonographers create images of the body’s organs and tissues to track fetus growth, detect breast cancer and diagnose conditions like heart disease. They need associate degrees.

Learn more about diagnostic medical sonographers.

Landscaper and Groundskeeper

Median salary: $27,670

Unemployment rate: 1.5 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 135,200

Working outdoors in all kinds of weather, groundskeepers help maintain lawns, remove snow, clear waste and keep pools operational. Landscapers plant, fertilize, water and trim trees and flowers. They usually need licenses.

Learn more about landscapers and groundskeepers.

Web Developer

Median salary: $67,990

Unemployment rate: 3.8 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 24,400

The photos that grab your attention, the text that informs you and the functions that allow you to enter information: Web developers are responsible for all these aspects of website design and creation. They also monitor web traffic. They need associate degrees.

Learn more about web developers.

Personal Care Aide

Median salary: $23,100

Unemployment rate: 6.3 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 777,600

People with disabilities and many elderly people rely on the care and assistance provided by personal care aides, who help clients carry out daily living tasks. Often, aides need high school diplomas.

Learn more about personal care aides.

Home Health Aide

Median salary: $23,210

Unemployment rate: 5.6 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 431,200

Home health aides may give medication to clients, check vital signs such as pulse and respiration, change bandages and help with simple exercises. They usually need high school diplomas.

Learn more about home health aides.

Wind Turbine Technician

Median salary: $53,880

Unemployment rate: 6.3 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 5,600

Installing and repairing wind turbines, which generate green energy, are the responsibilities of wind turbine technicians. Wind techs, as they’re called, need to earn certificates in their field.

Learn more about wind turbine technicians.

Plumber

Median salary: $52,590

Unemployment rate: 4.7 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 75,200

Plumbers get their jobs through technical schools or apprenticeship training. They read blueprints, install pipes and replace worn parts.

Learn more about plumbers.

Hairdresser

Median salary: $24,850

Unemployment rate: 2.2 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 80,100

After attending cosmetology school and earning licenses, these workers clean, cut, color and style clients’ hair. Nearly three-quarters are self-employed.

Learn more about hairdressers.

Patrol Officer

Median salary: $61,050

Unemployment rate: 0.6 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 47,800

Patrol officers respond to incidents and emergencies in the communities where they work, enforce laws, arrest suspects and keep records of their work. Most have to complete and graduate from police training academies.

Learn more about patrol officers.

Medical Assistant

Median salary: $32,480

Unemployment rate: 3 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 183,900

Medical assistants do important health care work without having to spend years in medical school. They record patient histories, measure blood pressure, schedule appointments and assist with examinations. These workers usually complete training programs after high school to earn certificates in their field.

Learn more about medical assistants.

Medical Secretary

Median salary: $34,610

Unemployment rate: 2.5 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 129,000

Medical secretaries transcribe notes and prepare reports for doctors. They also process insurance payments. These workers need high school degrees and special training to learn industry terms and processes.

Learn more about medical secretaries.

Licensed Practical Nurse and Licensed Vocational Nurse

Median salary: $45,030

Unemployment rate: 2.1 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 88,900

These health care support workers provide basic medical care such as monitoring patient health, keeping records and changing bandages. They complete certificate programs and must earn licenses to work.

Learn more about licensed practical nurses and licensed vocational nurses.

Paramedic

Median salary: $33,380

Unemployment rate: 0.5 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 37,400

Also called emergency medical technicians, paramedics respond to emergency calls for help. When they arrive on the scene, they administer first-aid care, monitor vital signs and transport patients in ambulances. They complete training programs and need licenses; some jobs require associate degrees.

Learn more about paramedics.

Massage Therapist

Median salary: $39,990

Unemployment rate: 1.1 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 42,100

Using their bodies to help other people relax and ease tension, massage therapists aren’t confined to a desk for hours. They must complete training programs and obtain licenses, but don’t need formal advanced degrees.

Learn more about massage therapists.

MRI Technologist

Median salary: $69,930

Unemployment rate: 2.2 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 5,000

MRI technologists use magnetic resonance imaging scanners to diagnose medical conditions. These professionals need associate degrees.

Learn more about MRI technologists.

Environmental Engineering Technician

Median salary: $50,230

Unemployment rate: 1.6 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 2,200

After earning associate degrees, these workers carry out the plans developed by environmental engineers, which may include measuring pollution, operating equipment that cleans waste, keeping records and disposing of hazardous materials.

Learn more about environmental engineering technicians.

Phlebotomist

Median salary: $33,670

Unemployment rate: 3.3 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 30,100

These workers complete training programs to prepare for careers drawing blood for research, donations and tests. A third work in hospitals and a third work in laboratories, while the rest work in doctor’s offices and other settings.

Learn more about phlebotomists.

Pharmacy Technician

Median salary: $31,750

Unemployment rate: 2.1 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 47,600

Pharmacy technicians need high school diplomas and usually learn the details of their work through on-the-job training. Under the supervision of pharmacists, they give prescriptions to customers, answer phone calls, keep records and track inventory.

Learn more about pharmacy technicians.

Physical Therapy Aide

Median salary: $25,730

Unemployment rate: 2.5 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 15,300

Physical therapist aides perform tasks that indirectly support the care of patients. These include cleaning and set up, filling out paperwork and moving patients. They usually need high school diplomas and receive training on the job.

Learn more about physical therapy aides.

Maintenance and Repair Worker

Median salary: $37,670

Unemployment rate: 3.2 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 112,500

Maintenance and repair workers keep buildings and machines in good shape by fixing outlets, repairing floors, painting and adjusting plumbing and heating and cooling systems. They may need licenses.

Learn more about maintenance and repair workers.

Radiation Therapist

Median salary: $80,570

Unemployment rate: 2.7 percent

Expected new job openings by 2026: 2,400

Radiation therapists, who need associate degrees, treat cancer by providing treatment to tumors using machines such as linear accelerators.

Learn more about radiation therapists.

The best jobs that don’t require a bachelor’s degree include:

— Dental hygienist.

— Physical therapist assistant.

— Respiratory therapist.

— Diagnostic medical sonographer.

— Radiation therapist.

— Wind turbine technician.

— Massage therapist.

— Plumber.

— Medical assistant.

— Patrol officer.

More from U.S. News

The 25 Best Jobs of 2019

25 Best Jobs That Pay $100K

The 10 Worst Jobs for Millennials

25 Best Jobs That Don’t Require a College Degree originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/28/19: This story was previously published on March 21, 2018, and has been updated with new information.