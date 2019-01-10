10 Cheap Plant-Based Meals

More than leafy greens What grows from the ground and lands on our table not only tends to be less environmentally expensive than meat, which usually requires significantly more resources, like fuel and fertilizer, and…

More than leafy greens

What grows from the ground and lands on our table not only tends to be less environmentally expensive than meat, which usually requires significantly more resources, like fuel and fertilizer, and emits more greenhouse gases in production; it’s easier on our wallets, too. But whether a person may be considering veganism, a vegetarian diet or just meatless Mondays or otherwise cutting back slightly on their carnivorous ways, the reputation for one-note eating — like bland salads — or cost-prohibitive produce can cause one to hit the pause button. Nutrition experts say a closer look — and some creativity in the kitchen (no chef-level cooking experience required) — reveals, however, that there are many tasty, economical options. Here are 10:

Burrito bowl

Meat isn’t the only thing burritos have going for them. In fact, yours doesn’t even have to be bound by a tortilla. “Burrito bowls are insanely inexpensive,” says Brian Kateman, co-founder and president of the Reducetarian Foundation; not to mention, they’re quick and easy to make. As the nonprofit’s website notes, it “aims to improve human health, protect the environment and spare farm animals from cruelty by reducing societal consumption of animal products.” Instead of chicken or beef, couple rice or quinoa with lots of veggies and beans, suggests Kateman, who draws recipe suggestions from “The Reducetarian Cookbook: 125 Easy, Healthy, and Delicious Plant-Based Recipes for Omnivores, Vegans, and Everyone In-Between,” which he edited.

Other “bowls”

A variation on the burrito bowl that Kateman also recommends is a squash, bean and corn bowl. Bake butternut squash in the oven until tender and combine with garlic, kale or spinach, beans and corn, and then cook in a skillet over rice or quinoa. It “goes well as is or with a peanut sauce or chipotle-like sauce,” Kateman says. Get in on the grain bowl trend with whole grains, suggests Sharon Palmer, “The Plant-Powered Dietitian” and a food writer in the Los Angeles area. “You can rely upon brown rice, which is less costly, canned beans (very economical) and seasonal veggies, like carrots, sweet potatoes, onions and brussels sprouts,” she says, with a flavorful sauce like a vinaigrette.

Lentil burgers

A good source of plant-based protein, lentils can be used not only in soup but homemade burgers. Kateman recommends lentil sliders, which involves combining the popular nutritional powerhouse pulses with vegetable broth and inexpensive staples like onion, garlic and carrots. Or you can try various other homemade veggie burgers for variety that “are jam-packed with disease-fighting fiber and phytonutrients in a convenient package,” says Julieanna Hever, a registered dietitian and author of “Plant-Based Nutrition (Idiot’s Guides).” “You can batch cook healthy beans, rice, oats, nuts, seeds and any herbs/spices you enjoy,” she says. “Freeze them for quick grab-and-go meals you can heat up.” Serve on a whole grain bun or in a salad.

Chickpea curry

When you think of traditional curry dishes, you might think of something that’s beef-based — or which at least revolves around another meat or seafood. But plant-based proteins can also feature in curry dishes. To spice things up while holding down cost, try this Indian-style curry with chickpeas and basmati brown rice. It’s very inexpensive, Palmer says, since it’s based on canned chickpeas, canned tomato sauce, spices, onions and brown rice. “Plus, it’s really easy to make.”

A quinoa- or brown rice-based lunch

Why wait until dinner to mix things up? Forget PB&J. “My go-to lunch is brown rice or quinoa both packed with protein (cooked in a rice cooker) mixed with sauteed vegetables (I toss in onions, peppers and broccoli, but one can use whatever is on hand) and black beans,” Kateman says. “You can add whatever sauce (soy, Buffalo, etc.) you have on hand to kick it up a notch.” Bonus: You can make enough for multiple meals — so you spend less time preparation. “I love recipes that allow me to easily make extra portions,” Kateman says, “so I don’t need to worry about lunch the next day.”

Spaghetti

Trying plant-based meals morning, noon and night, but it’s a new thing for you? Never fear. You don’t have to reinvent the culinary wheel or get complex just to keep it interesting. Instead of forsaking classics, revisit them — like with spaghetti. Palmer recommends trying a bean spaghetti, which is higher in protein, or whole-grain pasta. She proposes making a vegetarian tomato sauce with lentils as a “vegetarian bolognese.” It’s a super easy dish, Palmer says, that’s also very economical. Along with it, “I love just a side salad with spaghetti, made with leafy greens and a healthy vinaigrette.”

Pasta beyond spaghetti

You can also combine whole-grain or legume pasta with marinara sauce and vegetables — and using frozen veggies is a great, inexpensive, nutritious option. “Pasta comes in so many healthful varieties now — from edamame to lentil and quinoa and brown rice noodles,” Hever says. “These ingredients are all shelf- or freezer-stable and can be cooked up for a satisfying, nutritious meal in minutes.” It’s a tasty, satisfying way to enjoy legumes or grains and incorporate more vegetables into your diet, she adds.

Tofu and vegetable stir-fry

Take a pass on the pork or chicken. “Heat up some tofu with frozen or pre-chopped fresh vegetables and top with a bottled teriyaki or sweet and sour sauce. This takes a few moments, and you can serve it over noodles or rice for a substantial and healthful meal,” Hever offers. It’s a heart-healthy alternative to red meat, which can promote inflammation in the body. “This traditional Asian dish,” she says, “offers a simple way of including a variety of nutrient-dense vegetables in your diet without saturated fat, dietary cholesterol, heme iron, Neu5Gc and other disease-promoting compounds found in animal products.”

Veggie-stuffed tacos

While you’re thinking outside the bun, don’t be hemmed in by the traditional contents that fill the taco shell, either. It’s so easy to make tacos plant-based with refried beans and veggie fillings, Palmer says, and it’s really economical as well. “Just use corn tortillas, refried canned vegetarian beans and fillings according to your preference, such as shredded cabbage or lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, avocados, onions,” she says. “You can also do a tofu mushroom filling or meat sub crumbles.” Make it a taco bar for the whole family, so everyone gets what they want on the cheap.

Veggie chili

There’s a heck of a lot more you can put in a pot to stew than vegetable soup when you’re taking a plant-based approach. This take on another classic is one more example. Simply skip the meat and add more veggies. “You can even add steel cut oats, which give it a kind of ‘beefy’ flavor,” Palmer notes. “The primary ingredients are beans, canned tomatoes, onions and seasonings,” she says. It’s a low-cost meal that can easily be made in a slow cooker. To round things out, Palmer suggests, “Serve with a salad and some whole-grain bread for a balanced meal.”

