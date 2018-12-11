Yale keeps unloading JBG Smith stock. Here’s who is buying in.

Yale University has sold off more than $42.3 million worth of stock in Chevy Chase developer JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) since Nov. 21, cashing in on a stock price that has hovered near all-time…

Yale University has sold off more than $42.3 million worth of stock in Chevy Chase developer JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) since Nov. 21, cashing in on a stock price that has hovered near all-time highs, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The selloff has reduced the school’s overall holdings in the real estate company to about 3.3 percent, down from 4.3 percent over the summer. It also coincided with Amazon.com Inc.’s decision to lease about 500,000 square feet and purchase two development sites from JBG Smith for part of its second headquarters in Arlington County.

JBG share price started rising in the spring and crested at more than $40 per share, buoyed at least in part by the widespread belief that Crystal City was a front-runner for the company’s second headquarters. In recent days, it has dropped to around $38 per share. Yale still has about 4 million shares of JBG Smith in its portfolio.

The selloff comes after Yale decided to reduce its real estate-related…