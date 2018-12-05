Woodbine Development makes D.C. hotel buy

The Hilton Garden Inn at 815 14th St. NW. has a new owner, and it will soon get a new look to its lobby as well as, possibly, a new restaurant. Woodbine Development closed on…

Woodbine Development closed on the property Nov. 30 for $128 million, according to a release from the seller, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.

It’s the first acquisition for Woodbine in the D.C. market; the Dallas, Texas, company previously served as the developer on Macerich’s Hyatt Regency at Tysons Corner Center Mall.

The 300-room hotel will maintain the Hilton Garden Inn flag and continue to be managed by Urgo Hotels & Resorts of Bethesda. Though its rooms just went through a complete renovation, the property will get an overhaul of the common areas in the next year. That project will include the lobby, fitness center, meeting rooms and restaurant and bar and cost at least $3 million.

The new owner may look to install an outside operator for the restaurant, and open that restaurant space up to the street, said Dupree Scovell, chief…