WhyHotel announces new $10M funding round, new locations in N. Virginia

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 11, 2018 12:05 pm 12/11/2018 12:05pm
Temporary lodging startup WhyHotel Inc. — originally spun out of Vornado Realty Trust — has announced a $10 million funding round and the addition of three new operating sites in Northern Virginia.

The new funding announcement comes a little more than a month after I reported the District startup was closing in on a $10 million round and detailed its ambitious plans for national expansion. The round was led by Boston venture firm Highland Capital Partners with participation from local firms Camber Creek and Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund as well as Mendacre, MetaProp and Geolo Capital.

WhyHotel partners with developers of multifamily properties to do short-term rentals in finished-but-vacant units in buildings that have just come online. That helps building owners monetize what would be vacant properties until they can be sold or rented. Property owners can slot in a ready-to-go system to run, organize and manage what is essentially a hotel without doing the work themselves…

