Who wants to lead a major media company? The Gannett job is opening.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 6, 2018 11:14 am 12/06/2018 11:14am
McLean-based Gannett Co. Inc.(NYSE: GCI) announced Wednesday the retirement of President and CEO Robert Dickey and the search for a replacement.

Dickey, a 29-year veteran of Gannett, has agreed to stay on until May 7, 2019, or earlier if a successor is named.

“While the board undertakes its duty to plan for the future, I will continue working hard alongside my talented and dedicated colleagues to support Gannett’s leadership, continue our digital transformation and position our brands for long-term success,” Dickey said in a statement.

Gannett has retained search firm Egon Zehnder to assist in the search for a new CEO, and will evaluate both internal and external candidates.

Dickey assumed the CEO role in June 2015 shortly after Gannett spun off its broadcast television stations to become Tegna Inc. He had served as president of Gannett U.S. Community Publishing for the seven years prior.

J. Jeffry Louis, chairman of the Gannett board, said in a release that Dickey has “positioned…

