What happens to the local economy during a government shutdown? Here are some answers.

Here we go again. President Donald Trump reiterated his threat to shut down the federal government Friday morning — something he said in a Dec. 12 meeting that he’d do proudly if the spending bill…

Here we go again.

President Donald Trump reiterated his threat to shut down the federal government Friday morning — something he said in a Dec. 12 meeting that he’d do proudly if the spending bill didn’t entail his demands. He followed that up Friday with a series of tweets that invoked Ronald Reagan, praise for House Republicans for passing a spending bill that won’t get through the Senate, ALL CAPS exhortations and the so-called nuclear option.

This despite another seismic stock market swoon, the sudden resignation of his highly respected secretary of defense and the fast-approaching Christmas holiday.

What does all this mean for Greater Washington and the businesses that count the federal government as their most important customer? Here are some questions and answers.

What will shut down?

This would be a partial shutdown, which means that absent any action from lawmakers, funding expires for nine federal departments and a number of agencies. The departments of Agriculture,…