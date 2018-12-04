WeWork expands relationship with Meridian to a second D.C. property

WeWork has inked yet another deal with The Meridian Group, this time near Mount Vernon Square, fresh off a joint venture it formed with the Bethesda-based developer to buy another building near Dupont Circle. The…

WeWork has inked yet another deal with The Meridian Group, this time near Mount Vernon Square, fresh off a joint venture it formed with the Bethesda-based developer to buy another building near Dupont Circle.

The popular coworking space provider has signed a lease for about 66,500 square feet at 700 K St. NW, part of Meridian’s repositioned Anthem Row across from the Carnegie Library. But unlike at 1333 New Hampshire Ave. NW, WeWork is not buying an equity stake at 700 K St., only renting space there.

“We are excited to be part of this new development, which further demonstrates our commitment to growth in the DC area, especially in the flourishing Mt. Vernon Square area,” Lex Miller, director of operations for WeWork’s Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions for WeWork, said in a statement.

JLL brokers Zach Boroson, Greg Lubar and Andy O’Brien represented WeWork in the negotiations, while JLL’s Evan Behr and Doug Mueller repped Meridian.

WeWork is the latest tenant to lease space at Anthem…