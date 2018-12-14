WeWork bringing 1,400-plus desks to Rosslyn

WeWork has made it official: The coworking space provider is expanding, in a big way, into Rosslyn. Its newest location, expected to open in the second quarter of 2019, will include more than 1,400 desks…

WeWork has made it official: The coworking space provider is expanding, in a big way, into Rosslyn.

Its newest location, expected to open in the second quarter of 2019, will include more than 1,400 desks across four floors of JBG Smith Properties’ CEB Tower, 1201 Wilson Blvd. The WeWork space includes a 3,000-square-foot terrace on one floor, “comfortable nooks,” conference rooms, lounges, phone booths, event space, and community bars.

The Washington Business Journal first reported the WeWork lease in September. CEB Tower is a 30-story, 560,000-square-foot office building with 45,000 square feet of retail and dining options on the lower floors.

This is WeWork’s first partnership with JBG Smith (NYSE: JBGS), and per a WeWork announcement, “we are looking forward to a lasting partnership with them.”

The Rosslyn WeWork will target large, “enterprise-level” corporations — government contractors, trade associations and the tech sector. Enterprise members account for roughly…