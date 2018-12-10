Waste management giant acquires Manassas-based American Disposal Services

A Canadian company has purchased Manassas-based American Disposal Services Inc., the region’s largest privately-owned waste management company. Waste Connections Inc. did not disclose the deal’s terms. American Disposal, founded in 2000, brings in $175 million…

A Canadian company has purchased Manassas-based American Disposal Services Inc., the region’s largest privately-owned waste management company.

Waste Connections Inc. did not disclose the deal’s terms. American Disposal, founded in 2000, brings in $175 million in annual revenue, with more than 400,000 customers and 750 employees across Greater Washington, Colorado and Georgia, per a release.

Ontario-based Waste Connections — the third largest waste management company in North America, serving more than 6 million customers across 41 states and six provinces in Canada — closed on the acquisition in an effort to bolster its assets in Northern Virginia and marketing positioning in Denver.

In 2014, American Disposal opened its “American Recycling Center,” a 45,000-square-foot facility in Manassas that processes recyclables from the Washington area and as far away as West Virginia and locations north of Richmond. The company has dubbed the facility the most modern, state-of-the-art recycling…