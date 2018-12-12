Want to taste a Bib Gourmand restaurant? Check out all 39 in D.C.

Michelin Guide has greatly expanded the number of Bib Gourmand restaurants in the District, its rundown of restaurants with top-quality food at relatively affordable prices. At 39 restaurants, the 2019 list nearly doubles the 22…

At 39 restaurants, the 2019 list nearly doubles the 22 Bib Gourmands from last year. The inaugural edition of guide, published in 2017, included 19.

The additions to the list include Ambar, Chloe, Fancy Radish, Joselito’s Casa de Comidas, Kaliwa, Maydān. D.C.’s entrants overall show off the District’s diversity of top-notch cuisine from around the world including Filipino (Bad Saint), Spanish (Mola), Ambar (Balkan), southern (Succotash), and Middle Eastern (Maydān) dishes.

Rose Previte’s Maydān was named the No. 2 best new restaurant in America on Bon Appétit’s Hot 10 list released in August. It has also been named one of the country’s best new restaurants by Food & Wine and GQ and has received a nomination for best new restaurant from the James Beard Foundation.

Michelin inspectors have yet to…