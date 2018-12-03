Want to invest in an opportunity zone? Here are all 25 in D.C.

Want to invest in an “opportunity zone?” You’re in good company. Now that the U.S. Treasury Department has rolled out new regulations to clarify investments in opportunity zones, the planning process has begun for investors…

Now that the U.S. Treasury Department has rolled out new regulations to clarify investments in opportunity zones, the planning process has begun for investors and new funds being created across the region. Just in the past year, D.C.-area entities and investors are focusing on opportunity zones, ranging from EJF Capital LLC to Fundrise, from Revolution’s Rise of the Rest to Village Capital founder Ross Baird.

The zones, created as part of the tax reform bill last year, target low-income areas in D.C. and across the country. They allow developers, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals to deploy capital into depressed areas to boost their economies in exchange for lower or deferred capital gains taxes. Click through the gallery above for the 25 opportunity zones just in the District alone.

“We’re getting calls every day” to plan opportunity zone funds, said Olivia Byrne, a partner with K&L Gates in D.C. “A lot of them…