Virginia officials tout Amazon win, but say more work needs to be done

Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday praised the hard work of state and local officials in convincing Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to bring part of its new headquarters to Virginia but stressed that the commonwealth will need to do much more to attract and retain innovative companies in the years ahead.

Northam, speaking at the Virginia Economic Summit in Williamsburg, said recruiting employers like the Seattle-based e-commerce company will do much to help diversify Virginia’s economy and decrease its dependency on federal spending. But he said the tech jobs of the future will require a skilled workforce and he stressed the importance of job training initiatives like the educational component included in Virginia’s incentive package to Amazon.

He outlined four major goals to ensure the full commonwealth, not just Northern Virginia, stand to benefit from the investments — things like universal broadband — to attract and grow those companies. As part of a new Comprehensive…