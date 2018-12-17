Vincent Gray floating an amendment to save Southeast hospital deal

D.C. Councilman Vincent Gray, D-Ward 7, plans to introduce a proposal this week to resolve issues that have cast the creation of a new hospital on the St. Elizabeths campus in Southeast in doubt. GWU…

D.C. Councilman Vincent Gray, D-Ward 7, plans to introduce a proposal this week to resolve issues that have cast the creation of a new hospital on the St. Elizabeths campus in Southeast in doubt.

GWU Hospital, which has pursued an exclusive deal with the District to develop and operate a new East End hospital to replace United Medical Center, has said it “cannot and will not be involved” unless the D.C. Council removes amendments that would require GWU Hospital to embrace an employee union and an affiliation with Howard University Hospital at the facility.

Howard has expressed concerns the deal between D.C. and GWU Hospital would have a detrimental impact on its own medical programs.

According to the Washington City Paper, Gray’s proposal calls for bringing city leaders together with officials from George Washington University, GWU Hospital and Howard University to find a hospital to partner with Howard’s medical school.

Gray’s new amendment contains a measure that would…