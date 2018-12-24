Viewpoint: Welcome to a day in the life of an immigration lawyer at the border

The scene at first is a typical one. Two toddlers playing on a colorful mat, one propelling a toy truck and the other meticulously stacking red and yellow blocks. A small biblioteca rests against the…

Ten feet away, through a big glass window, their fathers monitor them while pleading with me to save their lives. These fathers and sons are among hundreds detained at the Karnes City, Texas Residential Facility, where the U.S. government holds Central American migrants — currently men and boys, predominantly from Guatemala — seeking refuge in the United States.

As an immigration lawyer who’s spent my career representing international businesses, I was guided only by a desire to give back — and an orientation from RAICES, the nonprofit organization that manages pro bono activity at the facility.

Upon arrival RAICES was clear. “There’s always work to be done, your priority is the task at hand. Type up…